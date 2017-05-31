Gospel musician Jimmy Gait scores another one against his haters – TUKO.CO.KE
Gospel musician Jimmy Gait scores another one against his haters
Gospel legend Jimmy Gait's recent streak of success keeping getting better and better after the iconic Afro-Gospel star was added as one of the performers at the star-studded Mary Mary concert at Ngong Racecourse last weekend. Gospel musician Jimmy …
