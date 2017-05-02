Got an extra $100,000? You could bid to win a lunch with Apple CEO Tim Cook
Tim Cook is once again auctioning off a lunch with himself in partnership with Charitybuzz. This time around, the auction starts at a cool $100,000, but the lunch will take place at the new Apple HQ.
