GOtv to air Emirates FA Cup final live
GOTV subscribers will, on 27 May, watch the live broadcast of the Emir- ates FA Cup final match between London rivals, Arsenal and Chelsea.
promises to be a cracking match, as newly crowned English Premier League champions, Chelsea, seeked to confirm its su- premacy over its eternal rivals, Arsenal.
Arsenal fans would be keen on its team grabbing a trophy to compensate for a season that is shaping up to be underwhelm- ing. GOtv subscribers will enjoy this football fiesta at no extra cost. Subscribers can also
ook forward to watching live other final matches, including the Europa League and Champions League finals on 24 May and 3 June respectively.
This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
