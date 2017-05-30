Gov. Akeredolu enjoins Police to checkmate kidnapping

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Tuesday enjoined the Police to provide adequate security to keep the menace of kidnapping out of the state.

Akeredolu made the appeal when he received the new Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police, Zone 11, Mr Agboola Oshodi-Glover, in Akure.

He said the menace of kidnapping was a source of concern to the people and government of the state.

“These miscreants are trying to infiltrate into our state and it is only the Police that can guarantee our security,” the governor said.

He said the police had been doing well, but asked for more patrols to be able to keep such crime at bay.

“All we need is a pro-active force, which is what we already have,” he said.

The governor, who welcomed the AIG, said the state had enjoyed tremendous cooperation of the police, and would continue to give the needed support.

Earlier, Oshodi-Glover assured the governor of the readiness of his men to ensure adequate security in the state.

“I am here to talk to my men, ginger up their spirit, and intimate them on instructions from the Force Headquarters.

“I started in Osun State and I’m now in Ondo State. I have been with them, giving them lectures; they are in high spirit and are ever ready to work and give their best for the security of the state and the nation,’’ he said.

The post Gov. Akeredolu enjoins Police to checkmate kidnapping appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

