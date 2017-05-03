Gov. Bello assents to N116 bn appropriation bill

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger on Wednesday in Minna assented to the N116 billion 2017 appropriation bill.

The figure showed an increment of N8 billion from the N108 billion presented by the governor in Dec. 16, 2016.

Bello, who commended members of the legislature for their hard work in ensuring the passage of the budget, noted that it would impact positively on the lives of the people.

According to him, the budget will provide for the people what they need and want and not what government thinks they need and want.

He called for continuous support of members of the state House of Assembly, pledging to work with the lawmakers to ensure quick passage of the 2018 budget.

Earlier, the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ahmed Marafa, said that adjustments were made in areas critical to the policy direction of the present administration.

Marafa commended the state government for operating an open door policy and allowing the legislature to perform its functions in the state.

The post Gov. Bello assents to N116 bn appropriation bill appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

