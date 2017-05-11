Gov Bello Flags Off Sales And Distribution Of 15,000 Metric Tonnes Of Fertilizer

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello on Thursday flagged off the sale and distribution of 15,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser valued at N1.5 billion for 2017 planting a season with a warning of dear consequence for diversion of the essential farming input by any official. He also warned farmers to avoid the temptation of selling the highly subsided fertiliser for petty gains.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

