Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gov Bello Flags Off Sales And Distribution Of 15,000 Metric Tonnes Of Fertilizer

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello on Thursday flagged off the sale and distribution of 15,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser valued at N1.5 billion for 2017 planting a season with a warning of dear consequence for diversion of the essential farming input by any official. He also warned farmers to avoid the temptation of selling the highly subsided fertiliser for petty gains.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.