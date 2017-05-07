Gov. Bello sacks principal over unkempt school premises

By Wole Mosadomi

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has sacked a principal for keeping her school premises dirty.

The governor directed that Hajiya Amina Mustapha of Government Girls Secondary School, Agaie be immediately removed.

The governor, who was on his ongoing mid term and meet the people tour paid an unscheduled visit to the school and was disappointed over the unkempt situation of the school and had no alternative than to discipline the principal.

