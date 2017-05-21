Gov. Bello warns residents against taking law into their hands

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger on Sunday warned residents against taking the law into their hands.

The governor gave the warning in a statement signed by Malam Jibril Ndace , Chief Press Secretary to the governor, and made available to newsmen in Minna.

Bello also warned the people to desist from vengeance against fellow human being.

He said that the administration has invested heavily on security to protect the lives and property of the people irrespective of tribe, religious and political affiliation.

He said that the state government will not fold its arms and watch some miscreants undermine law and order in the state.

The governor said peace and security is not just a top priority of the administration, but appropriate steps have been taken to ensure safety of lives and property.

“We will continue to give all the necessary support and co-operation to security agencies to enable them confront the present security challenges facing the state.

The state government has taken proactive measures to provide basic working tools for security personnel and vigilante groups in dealing with any form of security threats.

This warning followed the recent breach of peace and security, which resulted in the unfortunate death of about 20 people in the village of Epogi in Mokwa Local Government area of the state.

Gov. Bello, who described the Epogi massacre as callous and dastardly, warned that his administration will never tolerate lawlessness, assuring that the incident will be investigated and the culprits brought to justice.

“We are not unmindful of the recent upsurge in security threats across the state, government with security agencies shall continue to protect the lives and property of our people,” he assured the people.

The governor, who emphasised that security was a collective responsibility, called on all stakeholders to support government and security agencies in their efforts at providing a safe and secured environment for all citizens.

The Deputy Governor, Mohammed Ketso, had earlier visited the village of Epogi , where he commiserated with the people, presently taking refuge in Kpata Katcha Local Government area.

The post Gov. Bello warns residents against taking law into their hands appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

