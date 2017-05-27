Pages Navigation Menu

Gov. Ben Ayade allegedly ordered tear gas and bullets on peaceful protesters (photos)

Posted on May 27, 2017

The Governor of Cross Rivers State, Ben Ayade reportedly ordered that tear gas be used on protesters who were protesting against his government. It was gathered that the initially peaceful protest, became rowdy after the tear gas was released on those protesting. Here are more photos below;  

