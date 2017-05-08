Gov. Bindow urges police to tackle banditry in Adamawa

Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa on Monday called on the police to tackle activities of bandits in the state to ensure the safety of lives and property.

Bindow made the call when he received the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Moses Chitobo at the Government House, Yola.

The governor, who said that the Boko Haram insurgents had been decimated, however, decried the activities of remnants of the terrorists in Madagali and Michika Local Government Areas of the state.

According to him, there is still much work to be done and that must be done for the safety of our people.

He promised to assist the police to enable them tackle crime and other security challenges in the state.

“Today we can sleep with our two eyes closed due to the magnanimity and commitment of our dear President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We can say that the security situation is stable except pockets of Boko Haram activities in Madagali and Michika Local Government Areas.

“What is bedeviling us now is banditry and I urge you to work hard to stem it, we will give you all the necessary support,’’ Bindow said.

Earlier, Chiboto assured the governor that the police would do everything under its power to tackle crime in the state.

He solicited for the support of the state government, as well as the people of the state to enable them carry out their duty.

The post Gov. Bindow urges police to tackle banditry in Adamawa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

