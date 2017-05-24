Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 24, 2017


The Killer Punch News

Gov Emmanuel Flags Off Coconut Refinery In A/Ibom
Leadership Newspapers
In continuation of activities to mark his second year in office, Governor Udom Emmanuel yesterday flagged off a coconut oil refinery project in Akwa Ibom State. The governor who performed the exercise at the Ikot Abasi/Mkpat Enin/Eastern Obolo axis of
