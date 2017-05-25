Gov Emmanuel Flags Off Coconut Refinery In A/Ibom

By Bernard Tolani Dada,

In continuation of activities to mark his second year in office, Governor Udom Emmanuel yesterday flagged off a coconut oil refinery project in Akwa Ibom State.

The governor who performed the exercise at the Ikot Abasi/Mkpat Enin/Eastern Obolo axis of the state said the coconut oil refinery would provide jobs for many unemployed youths in the state.

Governor Emmanuel who projected 18 months for the construction of the refinery promised to bring in more foreign investors who he said had declared interest already in the project.

He lamented that some youths were out to frustrate the efforts of his administration and vowed that those who destroyed the seedlings at the coconut plantation will be arrested and prosecuted.

He charged village heads to caution their youths to cooperate and protect government investments in their domain rather than engaging in acts of sabotage and vandalism, warning that his government would not hesitate to withdraw certificates of village and clan heads whose subjects stall government development projects.

On his part the commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr Uduak Udoinyang said he was excited because Governor Emmanuel has fulfilled his promise in line with his five-point agenda.

The contractor handling the refinery project, Onur Kumral, said that oil from coconut was more expensive than crude oil and assured that the project will be completed on schedule.

The State House of Assembly members for Ikot Abasi / Eastern Obolo, Hon. Uduak Ududoh who spoke for the community said they came to thank the governor for keeping his electoral promises of providing employment opportunities to indigenes of the area.

In his goodwill message, Hon. Otobong Ndem, representative of Mkpat Enin in the House of Assembly said Governor Emmanuel has shown that he is in a haste to develop Mkpat Enin and thanked him for the new roads.

Ndem said his people would support the governor and join other Akwa Ibom people to vote for his return to office for a second term come 2019.

