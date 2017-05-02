Pages Navigation Menu

Gov Emmanuel promises affordable houses for workers

AKWA IBOM State governor, Udom Emmanuel has assured workers of improved welfare packages, assuring that his administration had concluded plans to erect low cost housing scheme for disbursement to civil servants. Emmanuel, who spoke yesterday at the Uyo Township Stadium as the state joined others to mark the Workers Day, explained that the need for […]

