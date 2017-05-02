Gov Emmanuel promises affordable houses for workers
AKWA IBOM State governor, Udom Emmanuel has assured workers of improved welfare packages, assuring that his administration had concluded plans to erect low cost housing scheme for disbursement to civil servants. Emmanuel, who spoke yesterday at the Uyo Township Stadium as the state joined others to mark the Workers Day, explained that the need for […]
The post Gov Emmanuel promises affordable houses for workers appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!