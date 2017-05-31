Gov. Ganduje condemns kidnapping of federal lawmaker

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has condemned the kidnapping of the member representing Takai/Sumaila Federal Constituency, Garba Durbunde.

Durbunde was said to have been kidnapped by unknown persons at Jere on the Kaduna-Abuja Road at about 5 pm while returning to Abuja from Kano on Tuesday.

A statement issued on Wednesday in Kano by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Malam Mohammed Garba, said the governor was shocked by the incident, especially that it was happening during the Ramadan.

He described the kidnapping of the lawmaker as an act of wickedness perpetrated by evil and cold-hearted elements.

The governor called on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to intensify effort to rescue the kidnapped lawmaker.

He advised members of the public to be extra vigilant and security conscious at all times.

