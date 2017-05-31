Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gov. Ganduje expresses shock over kidnap of Reps member in Kaduna

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has condemned the kidnapping of a member of the House of Representatives, representing Takai/Sumaila Federal Constituency, Hon. Garba Umar Durbunde. Hon. Durbunde was kidnapped by unknown men at Jere, along Abuja Road at about 5pm on his way back to Abuja. “Governor Ganduje, who was shocked by the […]

Gov. Ganduje expresses shock over kidnap of Reps member in Kaduna

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.