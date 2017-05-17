Pages Navigation Menu

Gov. Ganduje inaugurates N1.8bn housing units

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

KANO STATE Government has taken over 21 housing units constructed at the cost of N1.8 billion under a Public-Private-Partnership by the Kano State Pension Fund Trustees in collaboration with Urban Shelter Limited at Evergreen Residences, Durumi District, Abuja. Speaking at the occasion, Governor Ganduje said the houses were built by the management of the Kano […]

