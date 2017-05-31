Gov. Ganduje signs 3 bills into law to improve revenue generation

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has signed into law three bills that are aimed at improving revenue generation in the state.

This was announced in a statement signed by Salisu Tanko-Yakasai, Director-General, Media and Communication, Government House, Kano which was issued to newsmen on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the bills are the Land Use Charge (Amendment) 2017, the Kano State Revenue Amendment Law 2017 and the Policy Statement on the establishment of the Kano Bureau for Land Management.

Speaking after signing the bills, Ganduje explained that the laws were revised in order to explore more avenues to collect revenue and to increase tax compliance in the state.

The governor maintained that the laws are very crucial in enhancing the land administration system in the state as they would help immensely in generating revenue from property registration and other related matters.

He said that establishing the Bureau for Land Management became necessary because the erstwhile Ministry of Lands had become outdated and incapable of coping with the challenges of modern land administration.

“A Bureau is a more flexible and action-oriented outfit that will generate revenue efficiently and handle land matters coherently,’’ he said.

The governor appealed to the people of the state to cooperate with the government towards strengthening its land administration mechanisms, so as to fast track socio-economic development. (NAN)

The post Gov. Ganduje signs 3 bills into law to improve revenue generation appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

