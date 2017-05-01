Gov. Ganduje to critics: ‘I’m not sleeping but pretending’‎

Kano State Governor says he is not bowing to blackmailers who said he was not working but sleeping. ‎Governor Abdullahi Ganduje stated this during an interactive session with labour unions as part of May Day celebration at the Government House, Kano.‎ He said that his political opponents could not differentiate between sleeping and pretending.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

