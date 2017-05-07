Gov. Obaseki pledges to tackle challenges forcing youth’s migration abroad

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has pledged to tackle frontally, all challenges forcing youths from the state to seek greener pasture abroad. Obaseki made the pledge when he led the Presidente, Chambers of Deputie from Italy, Laura Boldrini, on a visit to the State Technical College, Benin on Saturday. The governor’s pledge came on the…

The post Gov. Obaseki pledges to tackle challenges forcing youth’s migration abroad appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

