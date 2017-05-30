Gov Ortom pardons 43 prison inmates

AS PART of his magnanimity on democracy day, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom yesterday granted amnesty to 43 prison inmates serving various jail terms across the state. The governor who made the declaration in Makurdi during the celebration of this year’s democracy day and flag off of fertilizer sale for 2017 cropping season, urged the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

