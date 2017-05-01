Gov. Rochas Okorocha Appoints BBNaija Uriel As Imo State Carnival Ambassador (Photos + Video)

The Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha just appointed Big Brother Naija ex-housemate and queen of the diary sessions, Uriel Oputa the Imo State carnival ambassador. Uriel visited her hometown Oguta, for the first time yesterday alongside other ex-housemates which includes Kemen, Gifty, Thin Tall Tony and Cocoice as part of her homecoming. The governor …

