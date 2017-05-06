Gov. Tambuwal appoints VC, other principal officers for state varsity

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has approved the appointment of Prof. Sani Dangoggo, as the new Vice-Chancellor of Sokoto State University. Until his appointment, Dangoggo was the Director, Sokoto Energy Research Centre, Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto. He succeeds Prof. Nuhu Yaqoob, whose tenure has just expired, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bashir…

The post Gov. Tambuwal appoints VC, other principal officers for state varsity appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

