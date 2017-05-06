Gov. Tambuwal appoints VC, other principal officers for state varsity
Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has approved the appointment of Prof. Sani Dangoggo, as the new Vice-Chancellor of Sokoto State University. Until his appointment, Dangoggo was the Director, Sokoto Energy Research Centre, Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto. He succeeds Prof. Nuhu Yaqoob, whose tenure has just expired, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bashir…
