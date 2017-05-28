Pages Navigation Menu

Gov. Udom: Akwa Ibom not in hurry to conduct LG elections

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Akwa Ibom, Politics

Gov Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has said that local government elections would have to wait in view of the present financial difficulties facing the State. Emmanuel said this during interaction in Uyo on Sunday as part of activities marking the second year in office and 18 years of unbroken democracy in the country. He appealed to people and politicians to be patient over the conduct of local government elections as government was not in a hurry to carry out the exercise because of prevailing economic realities.

