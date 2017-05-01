Gov Umahi suspends Ebonyi Controversial Pension law

The Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi yesterday suspended the

state controversial contributory pension law in the state that

provides for 5% payment by the State government and the 8% for workers

which led to the suspension of the embattled Nigeria Labour Congress

Chairman, Comrade Ikechukwu Nwafor.

The State Governor, Chief Umahi who made the pronouncement at the

Abakaliki Township Stadium, ordered the relevant authorities to ensure

that all deduction made in the last 3 months from workers salaries

must be refunded to the civil servants on or before. May 15th 2017.

The Nigeria Labour Congress under the leadership of Comrade Ikechukwu

Nwafor engaged in serious battle over the processes of the law which

led to the suspension of Comrade Nwafor and the emergence of Comrade

Leo Nkah.

Chief Umahi who was visibly happy with the large turnout of workers at

the Township Stadium announced the release of N1bn for the payment of

gratuities of retired workers in the state adding that the

commencement of the payment would alleviate the suffering of the

retired civil servant.

“By your popular request, we are going to suspend the new pension law

and all your desires will be taking into considerations. By 15th of

May, every deductions made in respect of the pension law will be

refunded back to you.

“It the duty of the leadership of the organized labour that we have

now that Is very vibrant to sit down and articulate what the pension

law should be, I will not interfere and you will be the one to inform

us when the new pension law will come into effect. Any moment is is

convenient with the workers, we will now approach the House of

Assembly but we will continue to pay pensions to our senior citizens”,

he said.

The State Governor further directed that promotions and leave

allowances of civil servants be released immediately and assured of

continues government/labour cordial relationship in the state..

“All promotions is hereby released in the month of May. Head of

Service and Chairman of Civil Service Commission is hereby directed to

release the promotions to date in the month of May. If there is any

withholding of this directive, the organized labour should text me

immediately.

“By my records, am not paying pensions because when you strengths the

path of those that laboured ahead of you, your own path will be

strengthened when you have retired. For gratuity, in the month of

May, we shall be releasing the sum of N500million for local government

gratuity and the state gratuity another N500million. So, on the

whole, we shall be releasing the sum of N1bn to tackle gratuity”, the

governor state.

