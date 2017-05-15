Gov. Yari Vows To Deal With Unrepentant Bandits

LEADERSHIP EDITORS

Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara says he will deal with unrepentant bandits who refuse to join the peace accord initiated by the State Government.

Yari gave the warning while addressing some repentant bandits and volunteer vigilante group members at the Government House, Gusau, on Monday.

“The state government will meet all your demands by providing basic amenities in your respective settlements so that there will be peace throughout the state.

“As for those who fail to adhere to our peace accord, the security agents will continue to comb the bushes for them.

“And the law will take its course against anyone who violates the accord,’’ he warned.

The governor directed Chairmen of all the 14 local governments in the state to organise monthly meetings with traditional, religious and community leaders to ensure peaceful coexistence in their respective domains.

He commended security agencies, especially the One Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, for facilitating the peace initiative of the state government.

The Chairman of the State’s Council of Chiefs, who is also the Emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, urged the repentant bandits to respect the peace agreement.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, who led the peace negotiation team, commended the understanding of the repentant bandits.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Herdsmen, who repented from taking arms, asked for provision of grazing reserves, schools and potable water.

The volunteer vigilantes urged the herdsmen who were yet to surrender their arms, to do so in the interest of peace. (NAN)