Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Government does not have enough funds to meet labour’s demand – Ngigie

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Minister of Labour and Productivity Chris Ngige, has stated that the federal government does not have enough fund to meet the demands of the Nigeria Labour Congress. Ngige made the claim on Monday during a meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly to find ways of clearing salary and promotion arrears of civil servants. […]

Government does not have enough funds to meet labour’s demand – Ngigie

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.