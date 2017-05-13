Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Government Has No Respect For Artistes, We Are Just Their Tools – African China

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Veteran singer, African China, has called out the government on the way they treat Nigerian artistes. Speaking with Planet TV, the IF YOU LOVE SOMEBODY crooner, opened up on how they artistes are being treated by the Nigerian government stating for a fact that artistes are just mere tools for the government. China, continued saying …

The post Government Has No Respect For Artistes, We Are Just Their Tools – African China appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.