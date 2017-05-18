Government receives N11tr from SPDC JVs in four years – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Government receives N11tr from SPDC JVs in four years
Guardian (blog)
Shell in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, elaborated that while SPDC paid $1.0 billion, the Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) paid $0.4 billion in 2016. • Gets N427bn in royalties, taxes in 2016. The Federal Government has so …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!