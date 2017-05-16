Government To Break Circle Of Fiscal Indiscipline – Bawumia – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
Government To Break Circle Of Fiscal Indiscipline – Bawumia
Peace FM Online
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Monday gave the assurance that Government would break the circle of fiscal indiscipline that characterise government expenditure during elections. “We the politicians must be kept in check because for political …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!