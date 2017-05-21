Pages Navigation Menu

Governor Ajumobi sets up committee to investigate Olubadan chieftaincy declaration

The Oyo state government has inaugurated a seven-man judicial commission of inquiry for the review of the Olubadan chieftaincy declaration and other related chieftaincies in Ibadanland. A statement released on Friday by Yomi Layinka, the spokesperson to Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, said the commission would be headed by a retired High Court judge, Akintunde …

