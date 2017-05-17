Governor Akeredolu meets Security Chiefs over kidnapped Permanent Secretary

Ondo State governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has met with security chiefs in the state over the kidnap of the Permanent Secretary of the state Hospital Management Board (HMB) Dr. Niran Ikuomola. Dr. Ikuomola and his driver were abducted by unknown gunmen along the Lokoja/Abuja expressway on Sunday evening. The Secretary of the Nigerian Medical […]

Governor Akeredolu meets Security Chiefs over kidnapped Permanent Secretary

