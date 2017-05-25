Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor Akeredolu’s aide shuns lawmakers invitation

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senior Special Assistant to Ondo state governor on Research and Documentation, Mr. Kunle Adebayo, on Thursday shunned the invitation of the State House of Assembly over the delay in reopening the state owned radio and television stations. Adebayo is the chairman of the panel set up by the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to look […]

Governor Akeredolu’s aide shuns lawmakers invitation

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.