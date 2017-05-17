Governor Ambode bans VIOs from Lagos roads permanently

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Tuesday said Vehicles Inspection Officers had been permanently banned from all Lagos roads.

The governor also asked the Federal Road Safety Corps to restrict the operations of its men to highways and stay off state roads .

Ambode spoke while inaugurating pedestrian bridges , a lay – by and a slip road at Berger bus stop.



The governor said the VIOs and the FRSC contributed significantly to gridlock in the state , adding that his government would employ technology to track and monitor vehicle registration and certification .

Ambode said his administration identified the Ojodu Berger area as one of the major traffic flashpoints that required urgent attention .

