Governor Ambode bans VIOs in Lagos State Permanently

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has announced a permanent ban on the State Vehicles Inspection Officers, VIOs from operating in all Lagos roads on Tuesday. The governor also advised the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC to restrict their operations to highways and stay off streets in the Lagos metropolis. Ambode spoke while commissioning the …

The post Governor Ambode bans VIOs in Lagos State Permanently appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

