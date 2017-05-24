Governor Ambode welcomes Evander Holyfield to Lagos

Legendary boxer, Evander Holyfield on Thursday was welcomed to Lagos by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode The governor wrote on his Instagram account, “Lagos welcomes a 4-time world heavyweight champion, Evander Holyfield. An icon. A Champion. Our Pride. “This visit will open doors to international sporting events and professionals in Lagos. We will collaborate with Evander Holyfield Foundation …

The post Governor Ambode welcomes Evander Holyfield to Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

