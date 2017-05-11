Governor Amosun Escapes Unhurt As CBN Bullion Van Rams Into His Convoy (Photos) – Nigeria Today
Governor Amosun Escapes Unhurt As CBN Bullion Van Rams Into His Convoy (Photos)
Nigeria Today
Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Thursday, narrowly escaped unhurt when a convoy of bullion vans belonging to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN rammed into the governor's convoy on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The incident, which …
