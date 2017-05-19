Pages Navigation Menu

Governor Ayade Directs Political Appointees to Wear Clothes Made in Calabar Garment Factory

Posted on May 19, 2017

Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade has said that henceforth, political appointees will be mandated to wear clothes manufactured at the recently commissioned Calabar Garment Factory. According to Thisday, the governor also said that by the end of June, anything he puts on, will be made form the garment factory. The governor made this known […]

