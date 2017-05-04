Governor Ayade to sue PHEDC over Calabar viewing centre tragedy

Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, has said he is planning legal action against the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC), over the Calabar viewing centre tragedy that happened three weeks ago, where eight football fans lost their lives and many others injured. Ayade was out of the country when the incident happened, but […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

