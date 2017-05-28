Governor Bello denies admitting he registered for PVC twice

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello￼, has denied reports that he has admitted committing double PVC registration. Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission​, INEC,​ has accused the governor of registering twice ​in violation of the law. In response, top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi asked Bello to resign. Dino Melaye, who […]

Governor Bello denies admitting he registered for PVC twice

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

