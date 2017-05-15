Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor El-Rufai disowns his chief of staff, threatens to sack appointees – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 15, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Governor El-Rufai disowns his chief of staff, threatens to sack appointees
NAIJ.COM
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has distanced himself away from the statement credited to the state's chief of staff that the governor has no plans to run for another term. El Rufai who made this known on his Facebook page insisted that the
Court fines Gov. El-Rufai N50,000 for breaching lawyer's right to lifeDaily Post Nigeria

all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.