Governor El-Rufai disowns his chief of staff, threatens to sack appointees – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Governor El-Rufai disowns his chief of staff, threatens to sack appointees
NAIJ.COM
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has distanced himself away from the statement credited to the state's chief of staff that the governor has no plans to run for another term. El Rufai who made this known on his Facebook page insisted that the …
Court fines Gov. El-Rufai N50,000 for breaching lawyer's right to life
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!