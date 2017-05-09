Governor Emmanuel Donates Food, Toiletries to Stigmatized, Street Children in Eket – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Governor Emmanuel Donates Food, Toiletries to Stigmatized, Street Children in Eket
Leadership Newspapers
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has, donated food worth hundreds thousands of Naira to , a children-home run by the Child's Right and Rehabilitation Network (CRARN) in Ikot Afaha, Eket Local Government Area in Nigeria. Making the …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!