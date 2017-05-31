Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor Fayose advises President Buhari to resign,if he loves Nigeria

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ekiti State governor, Governor, Ayodele Fayose has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to resign if he has true love for the country. Fayose said Buhari’s sickness was frustrating development of the country. Addressing journalists in Lagos on Tuesday, the Ekiti State Governor took a swipe at the Federal Government’s anti-corruption war. He said fighting corruption …

The post Governor Fayose advises President Buhari to resign,if he loves Nigeria appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.