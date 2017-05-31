Governor Fayose advises President Buhari to resign,if he loves Nigeria

The Ekiti State governor, Governor, Ayodele Fayose has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to resign if he has true love for the country. Fayose said Buhari’s sickness was frustrating development of the country. Addressing journalists in Lagos on Tuesday, the Ekiti State Governor took a swipe at the Federal Government’s anti-corruption war. He said fighting corruption …

The post Governor Fayose advises President Buhari to resign,if he loves Nigeria appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

