Governor Fayose Agrees to Sponsor cost of Flying Moji Olaiya’s remains back to Nigeria

Governor Ayodele Fayose reportedly aborted the burial of popular Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya in Canada at the last minute on Friday. According to Punch, his government has agreed to foot the cost of bringing her body to Nigeria for burial. The actress, 42 who is the daughter of veteran highlife musician, Victor Olaiya died on Wednesday following cardiac arrest, two […]

The post Governor Fayose Agrees to Sponsor cost of Flying Moji Olaiya’s remains back to Nigeria appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

