Governor Fayose suspends Permanent Secretary and three others

The Permanent Secretary at the State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Oludare Abegunde in Ekiti State was suspended by Governor, Ayodele Fayose. Mr Abegunde was suspended alongside three other high-ranking officers in the ministry for alleged incompetence and mismanagement of government farmlands. The suspension follows Governor Fayose’s inspection tour of some government-owned farmlands situated …

