Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s Convoy hit by CBN Bullion Van

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state on Thursday escaped death in an auto accident caused by a reckless bullion van driver working for the Central Bank of Nigeria. The accident happened at the Ibafo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. The governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Juwon Soyinka, said in a statement that the incident happened […]

