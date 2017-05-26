Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor Okorocha rejects daughter’s appointment

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has rejected the appointment of his daughter, Uju Okorocha-Onwuka, into the board of the Federal College of Education (Tech), Omoku, Rivers State. Uju is married to Dr. Uzoma Awuka, the son of Nigeria Minister of Education, State and former Secretary to Imo State Government, Prof. Anthony Anwuka. In a […]

Governor Okorocha rejects daughter’s appointment

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.