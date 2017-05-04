Governor Okorocha’s son bags M.Sc in Mechanical Engineering from the Imperial College London

Gov. Okorocha of Imo State and wife in U.K, as their son, Ahamefula, bags an M.Sc in Mechanical Engineering from the Imperial College London Source: ( Instablog9ja )

