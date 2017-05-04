Governor Okorocha’s son bags M.Sc in Mechanical Engineering from the Imperial College London
Gov. Okorocha of Imo State and wife in U.K, as their son, Ahamefula, bags an M.Sc in Mechanical Engineering from the Imperial College London Source: ( Instablog9ja )
The post Governor Okorocha’s son bags M.Sc in Mechanical Engineering from the Imperial College London appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!