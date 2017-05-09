Governors, deputies to earn pensions for life in Enugu

‎Former governors in Enugu State will henceforth earn pension for life. This followed the passage of the amended gubernatorial pensions bill of 2015 and other matters connected therewith by the Enugu State House of Assembly. The law, however, has a proviso that the governor or the deputy must not be impeached to earn such life […]

Governors, deputies to earn pensions for life in Enugu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

