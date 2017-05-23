Govt committed to monitor SOEs debt levels: Gigaba – South African Broadcasting Corporation
South African Broadcasting Corporation
Govt committed to monitor SOEs debt levels: Gigaba
South African Broadcasting Corporation
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has committed his department to monitor the debt levels of state owned companies closely to ensure that they do not pose undue risk to the country's economy. Gigaba's undertaking follows last week's briefing by Treasury, …
