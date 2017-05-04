Govt committed to passage of RTI Bill — Abdul-Hamid – Graphic Online
Graphic Online
Govt committed to passage of RTI Bill — Abdul-Hamid
The Minister of Information, Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has given an assurance that the campaign for the passage of the Right to information (RTI) Bill is likely to end between May and July 2017 with the possible passage of the bill. “Per the calendar …
